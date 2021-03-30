Greensboro police search for woman who spat on WFMY journalist

The woman approached just before a live report on Elm Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of people across the United States work in public places. You see them all the time. Many of them are your neighbors. People working in public spaces share the community with those around them. Regardless of whatever job they hold, those people deserve the same respect as anyone else.

Greensboro police are searching for the woman who threatened and spat on a WFMY News 2 reporter on Monday night.

The incident happened while Adaure Achumba and photojournalist Sean Higgins prepared for a live report on Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro.

A woman walked up behind Adaure and shouted in her ear, startling her. When Adaure asked the woman what she was doing, the woman threatened her and spat on her face shield.

Photojournalist Sean Higgins stepped in to make sure nothing else happened, and the woman eventually walked off.

Police are investigating the incident as an assault after a report was filed with GPD.

Both WFMY team members are doing fine.