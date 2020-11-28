x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Person hospitalized after late-night shooting in Greensboro

Police arrived on Patterson Street after someone called about a gun shot in the middle of the night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting in the middle of the night. 

Around 12:46 a.m. they arrived on Patterson Street following up on a call about a firearm discharge. 

According to a press release, the officers found that someone had been shot. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital. 

There is no additional information on the suspect or the case. 

If you have any information call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Related Articles