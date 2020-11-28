Person hospitalized after late-night shooting in Greensboro

Police arrived on Patterson Street after someone called about a gun shot in the middle of the night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting in the middle of the night.

Around 12:46 a.m. they arrived on Patterson Street following up on a call about a firearm discharge.

According to a press release, the officers found that someone had been shot. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.

There is no additional information on the suspect or the case.