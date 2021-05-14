3 people shot on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

Officers responded to Spring Garden St. early Friday morning and found three people shot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after three people were shot early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street for a call about an aggravated assault sometime after 1 a.m.

At the scene, they found three people who had been shot.

No additional information has been shared about the victims or their conditions.

Police also have not released any suspect information at this time, but say an active investigation is underway.