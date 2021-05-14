3 people shot on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after three people were shot early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street for a call about an aggravated assault sometime after 1 a.m.
At the scene, they found three people who had been shot.
No additional information has been shared about the victims or their conditions.
Police also have not released any suspect information at this time, but say an active investigation is underway.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.