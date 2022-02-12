x
Crime

Greensboro police investigating a nightclub shooting

Police say the incident happened Saturday at Trust nightclub on West Gate City Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened at Trust nightclub on West Gate City Boulevard. 

Police were called to the scene early Saturday morning at 1:37 a.m. 

They say three people were shot. One victim was taken to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS, the other two were sent to a local hospital by a private vehicle. 

Police say they have non-life threatening injuries. 

No suspect information is available at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information you are asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

