Greensboro police investigating a nightclub shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened at Trust nightclub on West Gate City Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene early Saturday morning at 1:37 a.m.

They say three people were shot. One victim was taken to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS, the other two were sent to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Police say they have non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing.