Greensboro police investigating a robbery at a Speedway gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station Sunday.
It happened at the Speedway gas station on West Wendover Avenue.
They say the suspect was wearing a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Police say the suspect was possibly last seen traveling on foot. There are no reported injuries at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.