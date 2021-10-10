Greensboro police investigating a robbery at a Speedway gas station

Police say it happened at the Speedway on West Wendover Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station Sunday.

It happened at the Speedway gas station on West Wendover Avenue.

They say the suspect was wearing a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the suspect was possibly last seen traveling on foot. There are no reported injuries at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.