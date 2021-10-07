Greensboro police investigating a shooting that injured one person

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is recovering after someone shot them in Greensboro Wednesday night.
Police say they found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in 100 block of Lawrence Street at approximately 10:05 p.m., but further investigation determined that the assault occurred in the 2000 block of Randleman Road.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.