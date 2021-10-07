Greensboro police investigating a shooting that injured one person

Officers say the victim was shot in the 2000 block of Randleman Road Wednesday night and has a non-life threatening injury.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is recovering after someone shot them in Greensboro Wednesday night.

Police say they found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in 100 block of Lawrence Street at approximately 10:05 p.m., but further investigation determined that the assault occurred in the 2000 block of Randleman Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.