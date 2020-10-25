Greensboro police are on the scene at 2400 Vanstory Street in reference to an aggravated assault. Police said when officers arrived they found two people injured.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault after two people were injured at Four Seasons Town Centre and later taken to the hospital, according to police.

Investigators are currently on the scene at 2400 Vanstory Street in reference to the assault.

The original call came at 6 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the two victims were found with injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

