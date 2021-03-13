x
Greensboro police investigating after 4 people shot, taken to hospital

According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened on Shaw Street and Huffman Street after 7 p.m.

Investigators did not have any suspect information to provide as of Friday night.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

