GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say a body was found in east Greensboro early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of N. O'Henry Blvd on a subject down call.

When they got there, the victim was found dead.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

