Greensboro police investigating after child found safe following car being stolen, police say

Police said the call came in at 5 p.m. Friday evening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a child was found safe after a car was stolen with the child inside Friday, according to investigators.

Investigators said the car was reported stolen on Brompton Drive, west of Downtown Greensboro near the Starmount Forest area.

Police found the car and the suspect with the six-year-old child inside along Highway 68 south of I-40 Friday evening.

Investigators said the call came in at 5 p.m.

Police said the child was not injured and the suspect is in police custody.

According to officials, the car was described as a White Sedan. Investigators have not released any additional information.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.