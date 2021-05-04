Greensboro police investigating after person hospitalized, following shooting on Glenwood Avenue

After arriving, Greensboro police found the person suffering from a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after a person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened on Glenwood Avenue after 4 p.m.

After arriving, police found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is being treated as of Monday evening.

Investigators do not have any information regarding a suspect as of Monday night.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.