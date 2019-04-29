GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two people were shot.

It happened Monday on Elmer Street around 6:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say Cone Hospital was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes. A hospital spokesperson said this happens fairly often when police are looking for suspects nearby.

Police have closed off Elmer Street between Textile Drive and Taylor street due to the investigation. Please avoid this area and use alternate routes.