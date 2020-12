Greensboro police are looking for the two women after they were accused of being involved in stealing packages from doorsteps near Bashford Lane.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two women were accused of being involved in stealing packages from front doorsteps, according to investigators.

Police are looking for the women who were seen leaving a light blue four-door car near Bashford Lane in Greensboro.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

