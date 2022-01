Police said when they arrived, they discovered the victim who was dead with a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly shooting on Greenbriar Road.

Police said a person was shot Monday just before 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Greenbriar Road. Police said when they arrived, they discovered the victim who was dead with a gunshot wound.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out the name of the person killed if there have been any arrests in the case and charges.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.