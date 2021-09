Police said the shooting happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a person was shot Friday night.

Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers found one person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

No suspect information was available and police said the investigation is ongoing at this time.