Police investigate two separate overnight shootings in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said the first shooting happened on West Market Street and the second shooting happened on East Gate City Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating two separate early morning shootings Sunday.

The first shooting happened at Southside Johnny's Gentleman Club on West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Police found one person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

About an hour later at 4:50 a.m., police said they responded to a local hospital for a gunshot victim. That person said he was shot while at a BBQ in the 1700 block of East Gate City Boulevard.

He had non-life threatening injuries and had been taken to the hospital by private car.

Both separate incidents are under investigation and police had no further information at this time.

If you have any information about either case, call Greensboro Police or Crime Stoppers.