Police: 1 person shot early Sunday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a person was shot early Sunday morning.
Police said they responded to Golden Suns Tavern in the 3600 block of Burlington Road about a shooting just after 1 a.m.
Police said when officers got to the scene, they found one person who had been shot.
That person was taken by EMS to a hospital and police said they are expected to recover.
Police did not say whether they have a suspect in custody or what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.