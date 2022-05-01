Police: 1 person shot early Sunday morning

Greensboro Police said they responded to the 3600 block of Burlington Road where they found one person shot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a person was shot early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to Golden Suns Tavern in the 3600 block of Burlington Road about a shooting just after 1 a.m.

Police said when officers got to the scene, they found one person who had been shot.

That person was taken by EMS to a hospital and police said they are expected to recover.

Police did not say whether they have a suspect in custody or what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.