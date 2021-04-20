x
Greensboro police investigating shooting at Motel 6

Officers responded to the motel on Landmark Center Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting at a Motel 6 that left one person injured. 

Police responded to the motel on Landmark Center Boulevard around 12:30am Tuesday. 

At the scene, investigators found one person with a gunshot wound. 

Police did not release any additional information about the victim's condition, a suspect, or a possible motive in the shooting. 

The investigation is ongoing at time time. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

