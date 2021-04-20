Greensboro police investigating shooting at Motel 6

Officers responded to the motel on Landmark Center Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting at a Motel 6 that left one person injured.

Police responded to the motel on Landmark Center Boulevard around 12:30am Tuesday.

At the scene, investigators found one person with a gunshot wound.

Police did not release any additional information about the victim's condition, a suspect, or a possible motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at time time.