Person shot near Tillery and Textile Drive in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say someone was shot Friday morning and the shooter is still out there.
Officers were called to Tillery Drive and Textile Drive around 1 a.m. for an aggravated assault, according to a release. This is in the area of the Glendale Hills neighborhood.
When police got there, they found one person who'd been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Detectives are at the scene investigating. Police don't have suspect information at this time.
Call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 if you know something that can help police. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and you could get a cash reward if an arrest is made.