GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two suspects after a person was shot in Greensboro.

It happened at a Great Stops gas station at the corner of West Gate City Boulevard and Josephine Boyd Street, next to the UNCG campus.

Greensboro Police say an altercation lead to the shooting.

The first suspect left the scene in a white sedan, while the second suspect left on foot, according to police.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

