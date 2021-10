The call came in around 5:11 a.m. about a "discharge of a firearm," according to GPD operators.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said officers are investigating a call about shots fired in the area of Stockton Way near West Elmsley Drive.

Officers are at the scene. GPD did not have information on whether anyone was hurt.