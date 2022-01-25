Greensboro police investigating two separate shootings

Officers say they found two shooting victims within just about an hour late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to two separate shootings with just about an hour.

The first happened late Monday night in the 400 block of W. Meadowview Road.

Officers were called out just after 11 p.m.

Once on scene police say they found one person who had been shot.

The person was taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable.

No information on a suspect or motive was released.

Just about an hour later, officers were called out to another shooting.

Around 12:30 a.m. investigators found a shooting victim in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street.

The victim had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No information or suspect information was released about this shooting as well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.