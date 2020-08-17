Greensboro police looking for car connected to murder investigation

The owner of the car, Anthony Long, has been arrested and charged with murder, but police haven't been able to find his vehicle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a 2006 Suzuki Verona connected to the killing of Jonathan Jeffries on July 21, 2020.

Detectives said the owner of the car, Anthony Van Long, has been arrested and charged with murder, but officers haven't been able to locate his vehicle.

Greensboro Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of the car. The vehicle has a North Carolina license plate number of PFB-6574, but investigators believe the plate may have been removed.

The VIN# is KL5VJ56LX6B189003. The car has four doors and is dark in color with areas of faded paint, and has after-market rims.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or go to P3tips.com to leave an online tip. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.