Grandmother charged murder of 2-year-old granddaughter

Greensboro police charged Rubie Thomas with First Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they made an arrest for the murder of a 2-year-old girl in early April.

Police said 59-year-old Rubie Thomas was taking care of her granddaughter on April 1.

That same day the Greensboro police department said they were called to a home on 401 Oferrell Street related to cardiac/respiratory service.

Upon arriving at the home officers found a 2-year-old girl suffering from apparent cardiac arrest.

Life-saving efforts took place on the scene, and, the girl was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Medical staff and Detectives reported signs of potential child abuse so GPD’s Family Victims Unit (FVU) began their investigation.

Throughout the investigation, detectives confirmed the 2-year-old suffered from non-accidental trauma.

On April 26, 2023, officers arrested 59-year-old Rubie Charlottelette Thomas.

Thomas is charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse.

