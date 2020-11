Katie-Lynn Simmons was found shot at an apartment on June 4, 2017. Police haven't found her killer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are offering a $5,800 reward in an unsolved 2017 killing of an 18-year-old.

Katie-Lynn Simmons was found shot at an apartment on Lees Chapel Road on June 4, 2017, around 1:20 a.m.

She was taken to Cone Hospital by EMS where she later died.