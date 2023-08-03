Greensboro police officer assaulted while responding to stolen property call

The Greensboro Police Department are searching for the person who assaulted the officer responding to a robbery at the Red Roof Inn.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was assaulted while responding to a robbery Thursday, department officials say.

Officers were out on a recovered stolen property call at the Red Roof Inn on Regional Road around 10:30 a.m.

Officers confirmed a stolen U-Haul was in the parking lot.

When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, they assaulted the officer before running away.

The officer is being treated at the hospital for minor injuries. The department said they are searching for the suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with us for updates.