911 calls show shocked worker and desperate drivers, following stolen Duke Energy bucket truck

911 calls obtained by WFMY News 2 show the moments when a Duke Energy bucket truck was stolen and struck several cars.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 911 calls paint a picture of what happened Monday afternoon.

"What color is the truck again?" asked a 911 dispatcher, "White, it has Duke Energy stamped all over it," said a Duke Energy worker.

A Duke Energy crew says someone jumped into the bucket truck while they were out of the vehicle looking at a pole.

Greensboro police identified the person who jumped into the driver's seat as Jasmine Hampton.

"We tried getting them out and they ran right through the gate, knocked the gate down," expressed the Duke Energy worker.

They say Hampton took off and headed towards Friendly Shopping Center.

Police say while she was escaping, she hit two police cars and two civilian cars.

The 911 calls record a person who was hit by the bucket truck, "It hit my vehicle and the guys ran into Enterprise and it hit the pole, the bush, and the fence and everything over here in the parking lot of enterprise," the driver said.

Pictures show Hampton caught in Elon after running off the road, and crashing into a tree.

The calls show drivers waiting for police officers to file a report, "they were following the vehicle that actually hit you. So, they were actually trying to get that vehicle apprehended. They've been busy with that," said a 911 dispatcher.

Police say while Hampton was being arrested she assaulted several officers.

She is facing multiple charges including assaulting a government official.

Hampton had her first appearance at the Alamance County courthouse Tuesday.

The clerk of courts office says her bond was reduced from $95,000 to $20,000.

Her next court date is set for July.