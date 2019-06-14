GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a suspect who shot and left a person in critical condition in Greensboro Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Edith Lane in reference to the incident at 7:16 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time there is no suspect information, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users