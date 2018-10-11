GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A man robbed a Wendy's restaurant in Greensboro Saturday morning.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened around 1:30 am at the Wendy's located at 2519 Randleman Rd.

The suspect was described as a heavyset man wearing a black toboggan, dark blue hooded jacket, black backpack, and black shoes.

According to Greensboro Police, the man showed a handgun and left through the back door of the restaurant with an undisclosed about of money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

