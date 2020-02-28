GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm shots were fired at them as they tried to serve a warrant to residents at the Avenue Apartments on West Friendly Avenue.

Several officers and a crime scene units were seen in the area just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

GPD says they did not return fire and no one was hurt. Officers say the suspects were wanted for multiple robberies. All suspects are now in custody.

Police did not identify the suspects or list any charges they face.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we get more information.

