x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Greensboro police training to cause loud noise and heavy police presence near Foust Elementary

Police said Floyd Street will be closed between Meadowview Road and Daleview Place from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People can expect loud noises and a large police presence near Foust Elementary School Thursday and Friday.  

The Greensboro Police Department will be holding training for officers near the elementary located on 2610 Floyd Street, which is due for demolition in the near future. 

Police also mentioned Floyd Street will be closed between Meadowview Road and Daleview Place from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday. 

Training on Thursday will be conducted between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Training on Friday will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Questions remain following the death of a former Greensboro reverend