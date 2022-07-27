Greensboro police training to cause loud noise and heavy police presence near Foust Elementary

Police said Floyd Street will be closed between Meadowview Road and Daleview Place from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People can expect loud noises and a large police presence near Foust Elementary School Thursday and Friday.

The Greensboro Police Department will be holding training for officers near the elementary located on 2610 Floyd Street, which is due for demolition in the near future.

Police also mentioned Floyd Street will be closed between Meadowview Road and Daleview Place from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday.

Training on Thursday will be conducted between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Training on Friday will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

