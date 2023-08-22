Greensboro police update policy that could impact how quickly bodycam video is released

Greensboro Police Department is making some changes in how it releases information to the public on officer-involved shootings or other critical incidents.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is making changes to its media relations policy, which could impact how quickly bodycam footage is released to the public following critical incidents like officer-involved shootings.

The chief hopes putting the protocol to paper will educate the community on their policies and increase transparency.

"Critical incidents tend to have the most significant impact on a community, and it really draws a lot of attention to police policy, police practice, police training, and we really just wanted to be open and transparent with the community," GPD Chief John Thompson said.

The newest section of the policy outlines a few things, including when the public information manager (PIM) will release information involving a critical incident, when the chief will release the names of involved officers, and when body-worn cameras and vehicle-mounted camera recordings will be released.

Releasing information during and after a critical incident

According to the new directives, once briefed by on-scene command, the PIM will release information both during and after a critical incident. A critical incident is defined as "any incident that results in the death or serious injury of another person, involving a police employee, including a motor vehicle crash."

Releasing an officer's name

The new policy also states the conditions in which the chief considers ahead of releasing an involved officer's name. The policy states that officers are first notified, measures are taken to consider the welfare of the officer and the officer's family, and the officer has completed a psychological assessment. The directives state the names are only released upon approval of the police chief or their designee.

Releasing bodycam footage

Under North Carolina law, body-worn camera and vehicle-mounted camera recordings can only be released upon approval by a superior court judge. If the petition is granted by the court, according to the new GPD policy, the police department will petition for the release every time they have a critical incident.

