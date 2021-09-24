Greensboro Popeyes robbed at gunpoint

Investigators said two men pulled guns and took an “unknown amount and type of property,” and ran away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Popeyes restaurant Friday in Greensboro.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the restaurant at 3228 West Gate City Blvd. for reports of the robbery. Investigators said two men pulled guns and took an “unknown amount and type of property,” then ran away.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The description given of the men was vague.