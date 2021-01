Greensboro police describe the suspect as a man wearing a camouflage coat, jeans and a blue hoodie.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after the Best Wireless on West Gate City Boulevard was robbed after 11 a.m. Friday.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a camouflage coat, jeans and a blue hoodie.

Greensboro police said the man was also armed with a gun. Investigators have not reported any injuries as of Friday afternoon.