GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a man they believe to be the 'serial robber,' who stole several cash registers from conveniences stores across Guilford County.

Officers arrested Antonio Isaac Woods, 32, of Greensboro, charging him with one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, five counts of Felony Larceny, Five counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Property, two counts of Misdemeanor Larceny and two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Property.

Woods was taken into custody on July 31 without incident.

Investigators say he's charged for the charged for:

May 13th robbery at Subway located at 2105 Pyramids Village Blvd.

May 16th robbery at Subway located at 3011 Spring Garden St.

May 25th robbery at Subway located at 2609 Battleground Ave.

June 2nd robbery at BP located at 4700 W. Market St.

June 6th robbery at Exxon located at E. Gate City Blvd.

June 9th robbery at Circle K located at 2522 Randleman Rd.

June 29th robbery at Family Fare located at 3931 Battleground Ave.

July 12th robbery at Great Stops located at 3901 N. Church St.

Greensboro Police say he's currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $78,500 bond. The investigation into each of these incidents is ongoing.

Another with information should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

