Greensboro Sheetz store robbed Monday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a robbery at the Sheetz on Spring Garden Street around 11:19 p.m. Monday.

They said a man walked inside the store with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

The man is described as wearing all dark color clothing and boots.

Police are still investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.