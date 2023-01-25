x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

8-year-old shot sleeping in Greensboro home in critical condition

Police said the little girl was shot while in her bed around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. At last check she remained in critical condition at the hospital.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. 

Police said someone shot into the home at the corner of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street, hitting the little girl who was asleep in her bed. 

EMS took the 8-year-old to the hospital where she remains in critical condition. 

No suspect information was released by investigators. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. 

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out