Police: 1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times, investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times overnight.

Police said they got the call about a shooting around 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Hayden Street where police said they found one person who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable. Police said that person is expected to recover.

There was no information about a suspect made immediately available.