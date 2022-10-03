x
Crime

Arrest made in 20-year-old's shooting death in Greensboro

Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, is facing charges in Will Anthony Farmer’s shooting death.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is facing charges after they were accused of shooting a 20-year-old to death in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said the shooting happened on September 21 on Buchanan Road.

Investigators said the shooting happened at 12:56 p.m.

Police found Will Anthony Farmer with a gunshot wound. Farmer was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, is facing charges in Farmer’s shooting death.

Police said McCollum is facing charges for first degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

