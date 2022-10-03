Arrest made in 20-year-old's shooting death in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is facing charges after they were accused of shooting a 20-year-old to death in Greensboro.
Greensboro police said the shooting happened on September 21 on Buchanan Road.
Investigators said the shooting happened at 12:56 p.m.
Police found Will Anthony Farmer with a gunshot wound. Farmer was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, is facing charges in Farmer’s shooting death.
Police said McCollum is facing charges for first degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
