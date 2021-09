Police said someone was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened on the corner of E. Vandalia and Randleman Road Wednesday night.

It came in as an aggravated assault call just before 10 p.m.

Police said they found someone who'd been shot. That person was taken to a nearby hospital where they are recovering.

Police have not released suspect information.