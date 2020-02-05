GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 27-year-old was shot and killed in Greensboro Friday according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Another victim who was also shot was taken to the hospital with believed to be non-life threatening injures.

Deputies said they responded to Cascade Rd in Woodlake Mobile Home Park in reference to the shooting.

Once on scene, deputies found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of which was Coreyon Southerland, 27, who died at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information to contact Detective Fleming at (336) 641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

