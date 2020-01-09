Greensboro police said Floyd Street is blocked between Kirkman Street and Memphis Street due to the investigation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are now investigating after a shooting left a man hospitalized.

Police said the shooting happened on Floyd Street after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

After arriving, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Investigators said the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said Floyd Street is blocked between Kirkman Street and Memphis Street due to the investigation.

Officials said people are advised to use caution when driving in this area or to use another route.

Police have held two people of interest relating to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

