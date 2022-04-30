2 people taken to the hospital after being shot on Randleman Road

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two people were taken to the hospital after being shot.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

Police said the two people's injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

