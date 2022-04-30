2 people taken to the hospital after being shot on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two people were taken to the hospital after being shot.
Investigators said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Randleman Road in Greensboro.
Police said the two people's injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
