Greensboro police said no one was hurt in a shooting at a gas station on Pyramids Village Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a call for shots fired near the Murphy USA gas station on Pyramids Village Boulevard Friday.

Police officials said no one was hurt in the shooting. They did not say how many shots were fired or if they have a suspect identified.

This is an active investigation. Police could not share more information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.