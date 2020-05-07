Investigators said after arriving they found a person in stable condition who was taken to a nearby hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are now investigating after a shooting Saturday evening on Wild Wolf Drive.

Investigators said after arriving they found a person in stable condition who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Greensboro police said an arrest was made nearby, relating to the shooting, but the suspect has not yet been identified.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

