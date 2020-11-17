Person shot in Greensboro: police

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Logan Street in reference to the shooting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot Monday night in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Logan Street in reference to the shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries and their condition is unknown at this time, police said.

As a result of the incident, the intersection of Logan Street and Douglas Street is currently closed during this investigation. Police said citizens are urged to find an alternate route of travel.

There is no suspect information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.