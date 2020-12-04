GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police investigated three separate shootings in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning.

Officers were first called to Rodeway Inn & Suites on Cedar Park Road just after midnight.

First responders found a woman who was shot in the leg. She was treated by EMS at the scene but did not want to go to the hospital.

Investigators say a man and a woman are suspects in the case and left in a black colored car.

The next shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Mystic Drive. Officers found a man who was shot.

No other information about his condition or a possible suspect in the case has been released at this time.

The third shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Spring Garden Street. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

All three investigations are still ongoing at this time.

There have been no arrests in any of these shootings.

RELATED: Corona beer, Tide Pods among items stolen from Greensboro Food Lion, sheriff's office says

If you know anything that could help police in the case, call Crime Stoppers. You can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

RELATED: Man in critical condition after being shot by neighbor in Mt Airy, deputies say

RELATED: Traffic increasing in Triad despite stay-at-home order

RELATED: Greensboro police officer test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Child injured in Burlington hit-and-run