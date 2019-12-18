GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

According to a release, it happened on December 18th a little before 1 p.m. Police responding a call about a shooting at South Holden Road and Swan street. They found a man who had been shot. He later died.

Police closed off South holden from Patterson Street to West Florida Street.



The suspect is believed to be riding in a white sedan with tinted windows.

If you have any information call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Disabled man killed, found behind home: Police

16-year-old son charged in shooting death of his mother, bond set at $1 million

21-year-old dies following shooting in Greensboro





