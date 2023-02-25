Shooting suspect sets fire to apartment complex

The suspect is in custody and luckily, no one was hurt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An apartment complex on Montrose Drive was up in flames on Saturday evening due to a shooting suspect setting it ablaze.

Greensboro Police responded to a shooting on West Market Street around 6:30 p.m. After arriving, they found that the suspect had left the scene. No one was hurt by the shooting.

Police found the suspect had barricaded himself in the apartments on Montrose Drive around 7 p.m. Shortly after, the suspect set the apartment on fire.

As the fire spread, officers had to evacuate all residents. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The suspect was also evacuated and taken into custody, without injuries.

The suspect is receiving medical evaluation and is awaiting charges.

