Greensboro sweepstakes business robbed at gunpoint

It happened at an unnamed sweepstakes business on 1054 Summit Avenue at 12:58 a.m. Monday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two people robbed a sweepstakes business at gunpoint. 

Officers say they responded to an unnamed sweepstakes business on 1054 Summit Avenue at 12:58 a.m. Monday. 

Police say two suspects entered the business armed with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property before running away.

 The suspects were described as a white female, 5’07 and wearing a gray hoodie and a black ski mask.  The second suspect was described as a black male, 5’10 wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask.

 There is no additional information at this time.  The investigation is ongoing.

 

