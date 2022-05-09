Greensboro sweepstakes business robbed at gunpoint

It happened at an unnamed sweepstakes business on 1054 Summit Avenue at 12:58 a.m. Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two people robbed a sweepstakes business at gunpoint.

Officers say they responded to an unnamed sweepstakes business on 1054 Summit Avenue at 12:58 a.m. Monday.

Police say two suspects entered the business armed with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property before running away.

The suspects were described as a white female, 5’07 and wearing a gray hoodie and a black ski mask. The second suspect was described as a black male, 5’10 wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask.